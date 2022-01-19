A British study found that people infected with mild Covid-19 can experience some chronic cognitive consequences for months. File photo: AFP
Mild Covid-19 can still cause attention and memory issues, UK study finds
- An Oxford University research found people experienced chronic cognitive consequences for months after infection
- The findings also revealed individuals over time showed episodic memory and attention span largely returned to normal after six and nine months, respectively
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
