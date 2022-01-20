The UK government has announced that no further Covid-19 restrictions will be required in public spaces. Photo: EPA-
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson calls an end to most restrictions in England; Germany tops 100,000 cases daily

  • People will no longer have to wear masks in closed spaces, work from home and prove vaccination to enter public spaces such as nightclubs, said British PM
  • As Germany tops 100,000 daily coronavirus cases for first time, police uncover a surge in fake vaccine certificates; US to distribute 400 million free masks

Associated Press Agence France-Presse Reuters and Tribune News Service

