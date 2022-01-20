French actor Gaspard Ulliel poses during a photo session in Paris in November 2018. Photo: AFP
Marvel ‘Moon Knight’ star Gaspard Ulliel, 37, dies after ski accident
- The French actor was also known for portraying a young Hannibal Lector and as the face of the Bleu de Chanel fragrance
- French Prime Minister Jean Castex tweeted an homage that said: ‘Gaspard Ulliel grew up with cinema and cinema grew up with him. They loved each other madly’
Topic | Fame and celebrity
