Czech folk singer Hana Horka chose to catch Covid-19 rather than get vaccinated, her son says. Photo: Facebook
Coronavirus: Anti-vax Czech singer Hana Horka dies after getting infected on purpose so she could visit theatre and sauna
- The member of folk band Asonance exposed herself to her sick family because she wanted a health pass allowing her to visit the sauna and theatre, her son says
- He blames the local anti-vax movement for his mother’s death, saying they have ‘blood on their hands’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
