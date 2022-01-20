The Red Cross is concerned that confidential information about people it is seeking to protect or help might be shared publicly. Photo: TNS
The Red Cross is concerned that confidential information about people it is seeking to protect or help might be shared publicly. Photo: TNS
Red Cross hit by massive cyberattack

  • Hackers seized the data of more than half a million extremely vulnerable people, including some who had fled conflicts
  • The breach has forced the humanitarian group to shut down computer systems underpinning a programme that helps reunite separated families

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:30am, 20 Jan, 2022

