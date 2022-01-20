Pope Benedict XVI in 2013. Photo: Reuters
Former Pope accused of misconduct over handling of sexual abuse cases in Germany in explosive report
- Pope Benedict XVI, served as the archbishop Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger of Munich from 1977 to 1982, when he failed to punish or discipline in four cases of abuse, according to a report
- The long-awaited report also faulted the current archbishop, Cardinal Reinhard Marx, a prominent ally of Pope Francis, in two cases
Topic | Pope Benedict XVI
Pope Benedict XVI in 2013. Photo: Reuters