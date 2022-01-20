Pope Benedict XVI in 2013. Photo: Reuters
Pope Benedict XVI in 2013. Photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

Former Pope accused of misconduct over handling of sexual abuse cases in Germany in explosive report

  • Pope Benedict XVI, served as the archbishop Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger of Munich from 1977 to 1982, when he failed to punish or discipline in four cases of abuse, according to a report
  • The long-awaited report also faulted the current archbishop, Cardinal Reinhard Marx, a prominent ally of Pope Francis, in two cases

Topic |   Pope Benedict XVI
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 9:55pm, 20 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Pope Benedict XVI in 2013. Photo: Reuters
Pope Benedict XVI in 2013. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE