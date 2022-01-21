Belgian-British pilot Zara Rutherford, 19, gestures following her landing at Kortrijk-Wevelgem Airport in Belgium on Thursdayafter a round-the-world trip in a light aircraft, becoming the youngest woman pilot to circle the planet alone. Photo: Reuters
Teen pilot Zara Rutherford completes record flight around the world
- The 19-year-old is now the youngest woman to fly solo around the globe, after touching down in Belgium 155 days after she departed
- The Belgian-British aviator’s journey saw her steer clear of California wildfires, deal with biting cold over Russia and narrowly avoid North Korean airspace
Topic | Guinness World Records
