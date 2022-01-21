Belgian-British pilot Zara Rutherford, 19, gestures following her landing at Kortrijk-Wevelgem Airport in Belgium on Thursdayafter a round-the-world trip in a light aircraft, becoming the youngest woman pilot to circle the planet alone. Photo: Reuters
Belgian-British pilot Zara Rutherford, 19, gestures following her landing at Kortrijk-Wevelgem Airport in Belgium on Thursdayafter a round-the-world trip in a light aircraft, becoming the youngest woman pilot to circle the planet alone. Photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

Teen pilot Zara Rutherford completes record flight around the world

  • The 19-year-old is now the youngest woman to fly solo around the globe, after touching down in Belgium 155 days after she departed
  • The Belgian-British aviator’s journey saw her steer clear of California wildfires, deal with biting cold over Russia and narrowly avoid North Korean airspace

Topic |   Guinness World Records
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:57am, 21 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Belgian-British pilot Zara Rutherford, 19, gestures following her landing at Kortrijk-Wevelgem Airport in Belgium on Thursdayafter a round-the-world trip in a light aircraft, becoming the youngest woman pilot to circle the planet alone. Photo: Reuters
Belgian-British pilot Zara Rutherford, 19, gestures following her landing at Kortrijk-Wevelgem Airport in Belgium on Thursdayafter a round-the-world trip in a light aircraft, becoming the youngest woman pilot to circle the planet alone. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE