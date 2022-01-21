A Ryanair plane lands at the International Airport outside Vilnius, Lithuania, in May after it was diverted to Minsk, where Belarus opposition journalist Raman Pratasevich was arrested. Photo: AP
US charges Belarus officials with piracy over diverted Ryanair plane
- A fake bomb threat was used to force the aircraft to land in Minsk, enabling the arrest of an opposition journalist
- Raman Pratasevich ran a popular messaging app that helped organise mass demonstrations against Belarus strongman Lukashenko
