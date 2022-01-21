Adele upset about cancelling shows due to Covid. Photo: Getty
Coronavirus: Adele postpones Las Vegas residency, citing pandemic impact
- The chart-topping British singer said she was ‘gutted’ and promised to reschedule the shows that were ‘absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid’
- Elsewhere, US extends vaccination requirement to foreigners crossing by land; German weekly infection rate soars as Omicron takes hold
Topic | Music
Adele upset about cancelling shows due to Covid. Photo: Getty