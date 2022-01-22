New film ‘immersive’ about Princess Diana offers an ‘origin story’.
‘Immersive’ new Princess Diana documentary aims to ‘explore our complicity’ in her tragic life and death
- While previous documentaries tried to ‘get inside Diana’s head’, The Princess focuses on how the press and public perceived and judged her behaviour
- Director Ed Perkins says he hopes this film offers ‘a more complex understanding of both Diana and the relationship we still have with the royal family’
