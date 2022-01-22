Ukrainian soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint near the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in Mariupol, Donetsk region. Photo: AP
Ukraine to get German field hospital, US weapons arrive as Russia war fears grow
- Berlin, however, rejected Kyiv’s calls for weapons delivery, saying it ‘would not be helpful at the moment’
- Russia has massed tens of thousands of troops on the Ukrainian border, denying it plans to invade but demanding security guarantees
