A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament’s Parliamentary Recording Unit shows Conservative MP William Wragg in London on January 20. Photo: AFP / PRU
British Conservative MP says he will go to police with government blackmail claims
- William Wragg, who accuses the government of blackmailing opponents of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said he will take his allegations to the police
- Wragg said legislators calling for a challenge to Johnson’s leadership have faced ‘intimidation’ that amounted to ‘blackmail’
Topic | Boris Johnson
A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament’s Parliamentary Recording Unit shows Conservative MP William Wragg in London on January 20. Photo: AFP / PRU