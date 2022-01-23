A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament’s Parliamentary Recording Unit shows Conservative MP William Wragg in London on January 20. Photo: AFP / PRU
British Conservative MP says he will go to police with government blackmail claims

  • William Wragg, who accuses the government of blackmailing opponents of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said he will take his allegations to the police
  • Wragg said legislators calling for a challenge to Johnson’s leadership have faced ‘intimidation’ that amounted to ‘blackmail’

Associated Press

Updated: 12:49am, 23 Jan, 2022

A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament’s Parliamentary Recording Unit shows Conservative MP William Wragg in London on January 20. Photo: AFP / PRU
