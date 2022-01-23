French adventurer Jean-Jacques Savin in May 2021. Photo: AFP
French adventurer, 75, dies during solo attempt to row across Atlantic
- Portugal’s coastguard found Jean-Jacques Savin’s overturned boat off the Portuguese archipelago of the Azores on Friday. He was found dead in his cabin
- The triathlete set off from mainland Portugal’s southern tip on January 1, but there had been no contact with him since overnight Thursday to Friday
Topic | France
French adventurer Jean-Jacques Savin in May 2021. Photo: AFP