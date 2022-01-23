Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi in Rome in December. Photo: LaPresse via AP
‘Italy needs unity’: Silvio Berlusconi pulls out of Italian presidential race
- The 85-year-old billionaire and former premier has been campaigning behind the scenes for weeks to replace outgoing President Sergio Mattarella
- In a statement, Berlusconi insisted he had the numbers, but in the spirit of ‘national responsibility’, said he had asked those who put forward his name to withdraw it
Topic | Italy
