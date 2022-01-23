Taliban representatives arrive in Gardermoen, Norway on January 22. Photo: NTB / AFP
Taliban hopes Oslo talks with West will ‘transform atmosphere of war’ in Afghanistan
- Headed by Foreign Minister Amir Khan Mutaqqi, the delegation is the first to hold official talks with the West on European soil since seizing power in Afghanistan
- The talks will open on Sunday and on Monday, the Taliban will meet representatives from the United States, France, Britain, Germany, Italy and the European Union
