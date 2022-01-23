Taliban representatives arrive in Gardermoen, Norway on January 22. Photo: NTB / AFP
Taliban representatives arrive in Gardermoen, Norway on January 22. Photo: NTB / AFP
Afghanistan
World /  Europe

Taliban hopes Oslo talks with West will ‘transform atmosphere of war’ in Afghanistan

  • Headed by Foreign Minister Amir Khan Mutaqqi, the delegation is the first to hold official talks with the West on European soil since seizing power in Afghanistan
  • The talks will open on Sunday and on Monday, the Taliban will meet representatives from the United States, France, Britain, Germany, Italy and the European Union

Topic |   Afghanistan
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:11am, 23 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Taliban representatives arrive in Gardermoen, Norway on January 22. Photo: NTB / AFP
Taliban representatives arrive in Gardermoen, Norway on January 22. Photo: NTB / AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE