Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schoenbach, the head of Germany’s Navy, has resigned. Photo: DPA-Zentralbild / DPA
Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schoenbach, the head of Germany’s Navy, has resigned. Photo: DPA-Zentralbild / DPA
Germany
World /  Europe

German navy chief resigns over controversial Ukraine crisis remarks, defence ministry confirms

  • On Friday, Kay-Achim Schonbach said the idea that Russia wanted to invade Ukraine was ‘nonsense’, adding that Vladimir Putin deserved respect
  • The vice-admiral would leave his post ‘with immediate effect’, a defence ministry spokesman said on Saturday

Topic |   Germany
dpa
dpa

Updated: 6:34am, 23 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schoenbach, the head of Germany’s Navy, has resigned. Photo: DPA-Zentralbild / DPA
Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schoenbach, the head of Germany’s Navy, has resigned. Photo: DPA-Zentralbild / DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE