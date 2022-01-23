Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schoenbach, the head of Germany’s Navy, has resigned. Photo: DPA-Zentralbild / DPA
German navy chief resigns over controversial Ukraine crisis remarks, defence ministry confirms
- On Friday, Kay-Achim Schonbach said the idea that Russia wanted to invade Ukraine was ‘nonsense’, adding that Vladimir Putin deserved respect
- The vice-admiral would leave his post ‘with immediate effect’, a defence ministry spokesman said on Saturday
