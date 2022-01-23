A poster of Russian President Vladimir Putin, used as target practice by Ukrainian troops. Photo: AFP
UK accuses Kremlin of plot to install pro-Russian leader in Ukraine. Moscow calls it ‘disinformation’
- UK claims Russian intelligence services have been in contact with former Ukrainian politicians as part of invasion plans
- Russia’s foreign ministry rejected what it described as ‘disinformation’, urged Britain to ‘stop spreading nonsense’
