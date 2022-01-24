People walk past the Bataclan concert venue in Paris in 2021. Photo: Reuters
French surgeon tries to sell X-ray of 2015 Bataclan concert victim as digital artwork
- Emmanuel Masmejean faces legal action for trying to sell the picture, which shows a forearm containing a Kalashnikov bullet. It was on sale for around US$2,776
- The head of Paris’s public hospitals confirmed a criminal and professional complaint would be lodged against the surgeon for his ‘scandalous’ decision
Topic | France
People walk past the Bataclan concert venue in Paris in 2021. Photo: Reuters