Jean-Jacques Savin poses on his boat at a shipyard in Lege-Cap-Ferret, southwestern France, in 2021. Photo: AFP
French rower’s body not recovered, a day after he ‘had been found dead in his boat’
- ‘The search ended at the end of the day yesterday without it being possible to find the victim,’ said a statement from the Portuguese navy
- Jean-Jacques Savin’s support team had said the Portuguese coastguard located his overturned boat and a diver had found Savin’s body inside the cabin on Saturday
