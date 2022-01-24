The stowaway had been on a flight operated by Cargolux Italia. File photo: Shutterstock
Dutch police find stowaway in nose wheel of cargo plane from South Africa
- Stowaway found on cargo plane that arrived in Amsterdam, after travelling from Johannesburg and making stop in Nairobi, Kenya
- The man, whose age and nationality had not yet been determined, was doing well and had been taken to hospital
