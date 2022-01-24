The stowaway had been on a flight operated by Cargolux Italia. File photo: Shutterstock
Dutch police find stowaway in nose wheel of cargo plane from South Africa

  • Stowaway found on cargo plane that arrived in Amsterdam, after travelling from Johannesburg and making stop in Nairobi, Kenya
  • The man, whose age and nationality had not yet been determined, was doing well and had been taken to hospital

Topic |   The Netherlands
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:48am, 24 Jan, 2022

