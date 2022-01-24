A woman holds a skeleton with a banner reading “Spanish farmer S.O.S”, as she takes part in a farmers’ protest in Madrid, Spain on January 23. Photo: Reuters
Thousands of farmers protest in Madrid against Spain’s agricultural policies
- Farmers and cattle breeders marched along the boulevards Paseo de la Castellana and Paseo del Prado in Madrid before gathering in front of the Agriculture Ministry
- Alma Rural campaign group has called for better promotion of goods produced in Spain and a ban on food imports from countries where the rules are less strict
Topic | Spain
A woman holds a skeleton with a banner reading “Spanish farmer S.O.S”, as she takes part in a farmers’ protest in Madrid, Spain on January 23. Photo: Reuters