A woman holds a skeleton with a banner reading “Spanish farmer S.O.S”, as she takes part in a farmers’ protest in Madrid, Spain on January 23. Photo: Reuters
Spain
Thousands of farmers protest in Madrid against Spain’s agricultural policies

  • Farmers and cattle breeders marched along the boulevards Paseo de la Castellana and Paseo del Prado in Madrid before gathering in front of the Agriculture Ministry
  • Alma Rural campaign group has called for better promotion of goods produced in Spain and a ban on food imports from countries where the rules are less strict

dpa
dpa

Updated: 6:41am, 24 Jan, 2022

