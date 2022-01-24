Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange protest outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Britain. Photo: Reuters
WikiLeaks’ Assange granted appeal in UK to fight extradition to US

  • Australian-born Assange can now challenge a decision to extradite him to the United States to face 18 criminal charges, including breaking a spying law
  • ‘Julian won,’ Stella Morris, his fiancee and the mother of his two young children, wrote on Twitter

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:55pm, 24 Jan, 2022

