A passenger moves between terminals at Heathrow Airport in London on January 7. Photo: Xinhua
A passenger moves between terminals at Heathrow Airport in London on January 7. Photo: Xinhua
World /  Europe

UK scraps coronavirus test for vaccinated travellers, saying it’s ‘open for business’

  • The change will take effect on February 11, in a move hailed by the tourism industry as a big step back to normality
  • The government is also lifting mask mandates and other restrictions this week, and is relying on vaccinations and widespread testing to keep the virus in check

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:08am, 25 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A passenger moves between terminals at Heathrow Airport in London on January 7. Photo: Xinhua
A passenger moves between terminals at Heathrow Airport in London on January 7. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE