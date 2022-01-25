British Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves as he leaves Downing Street, in London on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Boris Johnson had lockdown birthday party, UK report says
- The Downing Street event had up to 30 people present, breaking the prime minister’s own Covid-19 rules, a British TV channel alleges
- Johnson is fighting for his political life amid a slew of ‘partygate’ revelations, and could face a no-confidence vote if enough Conservative MPs rebel
Topic | Boris Johnson
