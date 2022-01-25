Tedros’s second term will likely be dominated by the towering task of strengthening the WHO, after Covid-19 exposed its weaknesses. Photo: Reuters
Tedros’s second term will likely be dominated by the towering task of strengthening the WHO, after Covid-19 exposed its weaknesses. Photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

Sole candidate Tedros Ghebreyesus set to remain WHO chief

  • The WHO’s executive board held a secret-ballot vote approving his nomination as the only candidate for the post of director-general
  • Tedros, who is the first African leader of the UN health agency, said he was ‘lost for words’ and ‘very grateful for the renewed support’

Topic |   World Health Organization
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:39pm, 25 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Tedros’s second term will likely be dominated by the towering task of strengthening the WHO, after Covid-19 exposed its weaknesses. Photo: Reuters
Tedros’s second term will likely be dominated by the towering task of strengthening the WHO, after Covid-19 exposed its weaknesses. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE