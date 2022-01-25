Tedros’s second term will likely be dominated by the towering task of strengthening the WHO, after Covid-19 exposed its weaknesses. Photo: Reuters
Sole candidate Tedros Ghebreyesus set to remain WHO chief
- The WHO’s executive board held a secret-ballot vote approving his nomination as the only candidate for the post of director-general
- Tedros, who is the first African leader of the UN health agency, said he was ‘lost for words’ and ‘very grateful for the renewed support’
Topic | World Health Organization
