Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson sits in the back of a car as he is driven away from the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
UK police probe lockdown parties in new blow to Boris Johnson

  • The investigation into possible Covid-19 rule breaches at Downing Street follow allegations about an indoor birthday celebration for the prime minister
  • Revelations of boozy gatherings, suitcases of alcohol and jokes by staff about how to present such parties to reporters have hammered Johnson’s ratings

Reuters
Updated: 1:42am, 26 Jan, 2022

