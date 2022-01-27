Members of Ukraine’s Territorial Defence Forces train in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine on January 22. Photo: AP
Germany mocked over plan to send 5,000 helmets to Ukraine instead of weapons
- Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said the planned delivery would send a ‘very clear signal’ that Germany stands by Ukraine amid rising tensions with Russia
- Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said the helmet offer had left him ‘speechless’. ‘What will Germany send next? Pillows?’ he said in Bild newspaper
Topic | Ukraine
Members of Ukraine’s Territorial Defence Forces train in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine on January 22. Photo: AP