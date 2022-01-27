British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, centre, during Prime Minister’s Questions at the House of Commons in London on January 26. Photo: EPA-EFE / UK Parliament /Jessica Taylor
UK’s Boris Johnson did authorise animal evacuations from Kabul, emails suggest
- Johnson has denied involvement in the decision to help evacuate the cats and dogs of the Nowzad animal rescue charity run by former British soldier Paul ‘Pen’ Farthing
- In a government email, a foreign office official wrote: ‘Nowzad … has received a lot of publicity and the PM has just authorised their staff and animals to be evacuated’
Topic | Afghanistan
