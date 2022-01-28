A child receives a jab in the Netherlands. Sweden has decided against recommending Covid vaccines for kids aged 5-11. Photo: EPA
A child receives a jab in the Netherlands. Sweden has decided against recommending Covid vaccines for kids aged 5-11. Photo: EPA
World /  Europe

Sweden opts against recommending Covid-19 vaccines for children 5-11

  • Sweden’s heath authority recommended only vaccinating children in high-risk groups
  • Scandinavian country chose not impose lockdowns, close schools early in pandemic

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:42pm, 28 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A child receives a jab in the Netherlands. Sweden has decided against recommending Covid vaccines for kids aged 5-11. Photo: EPA
A child receives a jab in the Netherlands. Sweden has decided against recommending Covid vaccines for kids aged 5-11. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE