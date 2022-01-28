“UK organisations are being urged to bolster their cybersecurity resilience in response to the malicious cyber incidents in and around Ukraine,” the centre said.

Western leaders say the 21st century will be defined by a struggle between democracies and rivals such as China and Russia who they say are challenging the post-Cold War consensus militarily, technologically and economically.

02:27 Amid Russian troop build-up in Belarus, Ukrainian soldiers doubt good result in Kremlin-US talks

“Over several years, we have observed a pattern of malicious Russian behaviour in cyberspace,” said Paul Chichester, NCSC director of operations.

A cyberattack on Ukraine earlier this month warned Ukrainians to “be afraid and expect the worst”. Ukraine said Moscow was behind the attack.

“Incidents in Ukraine bear the hallmarks of similar Russian activity we have observed before,” said Chichester.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Ukraine said Russia was behind a cyberattack this month. File photo: AP

The world’s top cyber offensive powers are the US, the UK, Russia and China, according to a 2020 ranking by the Belfer Center at Harvard’s Kennedy School.

Britain’s spymasters say Russia remains the biggest immediate threat to the West but communist China’s long-term dominance of technology poses a much bigger problem.