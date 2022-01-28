Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the House of Commons in London on Wednesday. Johnson is bracing for the conclusions of investigations into allegations of lockdown-breaching parties. The results could help him end weeks of scandal and discontent or bring his time in office to an abrupt close. Photo: via AP
UK: Police want ‘partygate’ civil service probe watered down to ‘avoid prejudice’

  • Senior civil servant Sue Gray’s upcoming report could be stripped of key details as police ask for ‘minimal reference’ to events they are investigating
  • Detectives’ examination of some gatherings has delayed Gray’s report; now they say it should ‘avoid any prejudice’ to their own criminal investigation

BloombergReuters
Bloomberg and Reuters

Updated: 6:20pm, 28 Jan, 2022

