Pope Francis at the Vatican on Wednesday. He has denounced fake news about Covid-19 and vaccines. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Pope Francis denounces fake Covid-19, vaccine news, says accurate information is a human right
- Pope says there is an infodemic as well as a pandemic, a distortion of reality based on fear with falsified or invented news
- He hopes for a respectful approach to those who fall for such distortions so they can be helped to understand the truth
Topic | Catholic Church
