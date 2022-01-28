Pope Francis at the Vatican on Wednesday. He has denounced fake news about Covid-19 and vaccines. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Pope Francis denounces fake Covid-19, vaccine news, says accurate information is a human right

  • Pope says there is an infodemic as well as a pandemic, a distortion of reality based on fear with falsified or invented news
  • He hopes for a respectful approach to those who fall for such distortions so they can be helped to understand the truth

Associated Press
Updated: 10:30pm, 28 Jan, 2022

