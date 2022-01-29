Richard O’Halloran (in an undated photo with his wife, Tara) is expected to be back in his home country “shortly”, the Irish foreign minister says. Photo: Handout
Irish businessman Richard O’Halloran allowed to go home after being stuck in China for three years
- He had been under an ‘exit ban’ and was unable to leave Shanghai because of a legal dispute involving the Chinese owner of his employer
- Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney says the restrictions were lifted after cooperation between China’s embassy officials in Dublin and the Chinese authorities
