A man walks along the waterfront in the Harbour of Hirtshals, Denmark as Storm Malik hits the Northern Jutland West Coast on January 29. Photo: AFP
Woman killed by fallen tree in Scotland as storm Malik bears down on parts of Europe
- The woman was struck by a tree in the city of Aberdeen, police reported on Saturday, as wind speeds of almost 140km per hour were measured
- Across Denmark, 10,000 emergency workers are on standby, the Ritzau news agency reported
Topic | Extreme weather
