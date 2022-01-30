A man walks along the waterfront in the Harbour of Hirtshals, Denmark as Storm Malik hits the Northern Jutland West Coast on January 29. Photo: AFP
Woman killed by fallen tree in Scotland as storm Malik bears down on parts of Europe

  • The woman was struck by a tree in the city of Aberdeen, police reported on Saturday, as wind speeds of almost 140km per hour were measured
  • Across Denmark, 10,000 emergency workers are on standby, the Ritzau news agency reported

