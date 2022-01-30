Italian President Sergio Mattarella has agreed to stay on for a second term. Photo: AP
Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella set for second term after vote logjam
- Mattarella, 80, had ruled out remaining in office, but agreed after parties failed to find a mutually acceptable alternative candidate in a week of fraught voting in parliament
- Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who failed to find backing for his own ambitions for the job, earlier called Mattarella and also urged him to stay on, a political source said
