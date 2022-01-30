Demonstrators attend a rally at Leinster House, Dublin, amid an ongoing row about Russian navy exercises off the Irish coast. Photo: PA Wire / DPA
Demonstrators attend a rally at Leinster House, Dublin, amid an ongoing row about Russian navy exercises off the Irish coast. Photo: PA Wire / DPA
Russia
World /  Europe

Russia to relocate naval exercises that rattled EU member Ireland

  • The February 3-8 exercises were to be held 240km (150 miles) off southwestern Ireland – in international waters but within Ireland’s exclusive economic zone
  • Dublin raised concerns about the exercises amid a tense dispute with the West over expansion of the Nato alliance and fears that Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine

Topic |   Russia
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:01am, 30 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Demonstrators attend a rally at Leinster House, Dublin, amid an ongoing row about Russian navy exercises off the Irish coast. Photo: PA Wire / DPA
Demonstrators attend a rally at Leinster House, Dublin, amid an ongoing row about Russian navy exercises off the Irish coast. Photo: PA Wire / DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE