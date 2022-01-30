Demonstrators attend a rally at Leinster House, Dublin, amid an ongoing row about Russian navy exercises off the Irish coast. Photo: PA Wire / DPA
Russia to relocate naval exercises that rattled EU member Ireland
- The February 3-8 exercises were to be held 240km (150 miles) off southwestern Ireland – in international waters but within Ireland’s exclusive economic zone
- Dublin raised concerns about the exercises amid a tense dispute with the West over expansion of the Nato alliance and fears that Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine
Topic | Russia
