Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Jessica Taylor / UK Parliament / AFP
Ukraine
Britain considering major Nato deployment amid Ukraine crisis

  • Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to visit the region next week, and also will speak to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin by phone
  • ‘I have ordered our Armed Forces to prepare to deploy across Europe next week, ensuring we are able to support our Nato allies,’ Johnson said

Reuters
Updated: 7:10am, 30 Jan, 2022

