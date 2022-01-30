A British soldier drags a Catholic protester during the “Bloody Sunday” killings on January 30, 1972 when paratroopers shot dead 13 Catholic civil rights marchers. A 14th died later. Fifty years on, Northern Ireland is remembering one of its most painful episodes in decades of violence between Catholic nationalists and Protestant unionists. File photo: via AFP
‘Bloody Sunday’ still scars Northern Ireland; no soldiers have faced justice over January 30, 1972 killing of 13 unarmed marchers

  • British troops shot 13 Catholic civil rights marchers dead 50 years ago on what became a defining day for Northern Ireland conflict
  • 50th anniversary marked by memorial service and a play centred on photo of priest holding up white handkerchief to soldiers as men carry dying teen

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:26pm, 30 Jan, 2022

