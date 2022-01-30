Prince Harry and his wife Meghan with their children. The couple have expressed concern to Spotify about its ‘misinformation’ related to Covid-19. Photo: Alexi Lubomirski
UK royals Harry and Meghan voice concern to Spotify over Covid-19 misinformation
- The prince and his wife have told streaming platform, which they previously signed deals with, of their worries about ‘rampant mis- and disinformation’
- Comments follow singer-songwriters Neil Young, Joni Mitchell removing their music in protest at controversial content such as Joe Rogan’s podcast
Topic | Royalty
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan with their children. The couple have expressed concern to Spotify about its ‘misinformation’ related to Covid-19. Photo: Alexi Lubomirski