A construction crane, overturned as a result of a storm, in Malmo, Sweden, on Saturday. Photo: via Reuters
Storm Malik kills 4, destroys houses, cars, as it hits northern Europe with force
- A woman and a boy died in Scotland, both hit by falling trees, while a woman was killed in Denmark and a man in Germany
- Storm was advancing in Scandinavia on Sunday, bringing strong winds, extensive rain and snowfall to Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden
Topic | Extreme weather
