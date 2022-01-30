A man dressed as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London, Britain, on Saturday. Satirists and cartoonists relish mocking the leader. Photo: Reuters
Humour
UK: Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s mounting trouble is treasure for satirists

  • British leader, facing civil and criminal investigations into gatherings hosted during Covid-19 restrictions, is ‘popular’ with cartoonists, meme-makers
  • Mockery is one of trade-offs between government and governed: ‘they have power and we have the right to laugh at them’ says one satirist

Associated Press
Updated: 11:58pm, 30 Jan, 2022

