A man dressed as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London, Britain, on Saturday. Satirists and cartoonists relish mocking the leader. Photo: Reuters
UK: Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s mounting trouble is treasure for satirists
- British leader, facing civil and criminal investigations into gatherings hosted during Covid-19 restrictions, is ‘popular’ with cartoonists, meme-makers
- Mockery is one of trade-offs between government and governed: ‘they have power and we have the right to laugh at them’ says one satirist
Topic | Humour
A man dressed as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London, Britain, on Saturday. Satirists and cartoonists relish mocking the leader. Photo: Reuters