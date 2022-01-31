A veteran of the Ukrainian National Guard Azov battalion conducts military exercises for civilians in Kyiv, Ukraine on January 30. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine
World /  Europe

UK Foreign Secretary: British soldiers fighting against Russia ‘very unlikely’

  • Liz Truss said Britain has been offering support to Ukraine through intelligence, cyber support and defensive weapons but confirmed combat would not happen
  • Her comments echoed those of Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg, who said Nato has ‘no plans’ to deploy combat troops to Ukraine

Updated: 1:40am, 31 Jan, 2022

