Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Copenhagen, Denmark on January 27. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix via Reuters
Kyiv calls on Russia to pull back troops from Ukraine border
- ‘If Russian officials are serious when they say they don’t want a new war, Russia must … pull back military forces,’ said Kyiv’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba
- Moscow has denied plans for an invasion and said it is seeking security guarantees from Washington and Nato to curb the eastward expansion of the alliance
Topic | Ukraine
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Copenhagen, Denmark on January 27. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix via Reuters