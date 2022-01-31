Portugal’s Prime Minister and Socialist Party Secretary General Antonio Costa speaks after winning Sunday’s general election. Photo: Reuters
Portugal’s socialist PM Antonio Costa wins surprise absolute majority in snap polls
- Costa declared the results a ‘victory of humility, trust and for stability’. The last time the Socialists won an absolute majority in Portugal was in 2005
- The snap election was called after Costa’s Socialists lost the budget support of Portugal’s Communists and the Left Bloc, which both lost seats on Sunday
Topic | European Union
