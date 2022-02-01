Those who have been fully jabbed, particularly those who have received a booster dose, are much less likely to catch the ‘stealth Omicron’ strain. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: ‘Stealth Omicron’ more infectious than original strain, Danish study shows
- A person with sub-variant BA.2 has a 39 per cent chance of transmitting it to someone in their household within a week, compared to a 29 per cent risk with BA.1
- The strain is also more likely to infect unvaccinated people than the original Omicron
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
