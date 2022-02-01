The Myanmar National Unity Government, a Nobel Peace Prize nominee, was formed after civilian leader Suu Kyi was detained. Photo: Reuters
The Myanmar National Unity Government, a Nobel Peace Prize nominee, was formed after civilian leader Suu Kyi was detained. Photo: Reuters
Nobel Peace Prize 2022 nominees include Myanmar’s shadow government

  • Thousands of people, from members of parliaments worldwide to former winners, are eligible to propose candidates
  • Joint winners of the 2021 prize were Filipina Maria Ressa and Russian Dmitry Muratov, both journalists, for their efforts to ‘safeguard freedom of expression’

