The Myanmar National Unity Government, a Nobel Peace Prize nominee, was formed after civilian leader Suu Kyi was detained. Photo: Reuters
Nobel Peace Prize 2022 nominees include Myanmar’s shadow government
- Thousands of people, from members of parliaments worldwide to former winners, are eligible to propose candidates
- Joint winners of the 2021 prize were Filipina Maria Ressa and Russian Dmitry Muratov, both journalists, for their efforts to ‘safeguard freedom of expression’
