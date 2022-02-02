Convicted mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik arrives in court on the first day of his parole hearing where he is seeking parole, in Skien, Norway in January. Photo: NTB Scanpix via AP
Norway mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik denied parole
- The court said the neo-Nazi, who killed 77 people in the country’s worst peacetime atrocity in July 2011, must remain in prison as he is still a threat
- On the first day of the parole hearing last month, Breivik made a white supremacist sign with his fingers before raising his right arm in a Nazi salute
Topic | Crime
