Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen gives a thumbs up in Oeresund between Denmark and Sweden in April. Photo: TNS
Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen gives a thumbs up in Oeresund between Denmark and Sweden in April. Photo: TNS
World /  Europe

Denmark scraps most coronavirus restrictions, becoming one of first EU countries to do so

  • Despite an Omicron surge, the Scandinavian country no longer considers the Covid-19 outbreak ‘a socially critical disease’
  • Denmark has a high vaccination rate, and the variant is not placing a heavy burden on the health systems, officials say

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:50am, 2 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen gives a thumbs up in Oeresund between Denmark and Sweden in April. Photo: TNS
Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen gives a thumbs up in Oeresund between Denmark and Sweden in April. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE