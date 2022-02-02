Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen gives a thumbs up in Oeresund between Denmark and Sweden in April. Photo: TNS
Denmark scraps most coronavirus restrictions, becoming one of first EU countries to do so
- Despite an Omicron surge, the Scandinavian country no longer considers the Covid-19 outbreak ‘a socially critical disease’
- Denmark has a high vaccination rate, and the variant is not placing a heavy burden on the health systems, officials say
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen gives a thumbs up in Oeresund between Denmark and Sweden in April. Photo: TNS