British police apologised after an investigation found that officers had discussed beating women and made racist and homophobic slurs and that one officer had messaged a female colleague to say he would rape her. Confidence in London’s police service has been shaken by a series of revelations in recent years, including that one of its officers stopped a woman, Sarah Everard, before abducting, raping and murdering her. The probe began after an allegation that an officer had sex with a drunk person at a police station and it expanded to include other officers, predominantly based at Charing Cross near Trafalgar Square. The police members were part of a team set up to tackle crime and disorder in the Westminster borough. The watchdog investigated 14 officers as part of the probe. Two were dismissed for gross misconduct and another resigned. Four other officers attended misconduct meetings and a fifth decided to quit rather than attend. Racism, extremism still rife in US military, investigation finds The messages were exchanged on WhatsApp and Facebook by the officers between 2016 and 2018, said a report by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). In its report, the IOPC detailed some of the explicit messages sent on WhatsApp. Officer 2: “Grab her by the p***y” Officer 1: “You ever slapped your missus?” Officer 1: “It makes them love you more. Seriously since I did that she won’t leave me alone... Knock a bird about and she will love you. Human nature.” In another instance, one male officer sent messages to a female colleague including: “I would happily rape you” and “If I was single I would happily chloroform you”. One officer, the investigation found, was referred to by others as “mcrapey raperson” because of rumours that he brought women back to the police station to have sex or because he liked harassing women. Messages were variously offensive about Muslims, Africans, Somalis, Auschwitz, gays and people with disabilities. Officers joked about making dog food out of African children, called Somalis “rats” and cast a black man as a “robber”. Those with disabilities were labelled “retards”. Some of the messages were more obscene or offensive China says Covid-19 origins report will unleash new wave of anti-Asian racism . “We are deeply sorry to all Londoners for the reprehensible conduct of a team of officers at Charing Cross Police Station,” London police said. The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he was “utterly disgusted” by the police behaviour detailed in the report. “It is right that the team concerned has been disbanded and the police officers found to be involved have been dismissed, disciplined or have left the police,” he said. “Anyone found to be responsible for sexism, racism, misogyny, Islamophobia, antisemitism, bullying or harassment does not deserve to wear the Met uniform and must be rooted out,” Khan said, referring to the Metropolitan Police working in the London area. Metropolitan Police deputy assistant commissioner Bas Javid said he was “angry and disappointed to see officers involved in sharing sexist, racist and discriminatory messages”. WHO’s Western-Pacific chief investigated over racism, misconduct “It’s clear we have a lot of work to do to ensure bullying and discrimination does not exist in any part of the Met,” he said. Britain’s interior minister, Priti Patel, said the London police force had a problem with its culture. “It has been clear for some time that there are problems with the culture of the Metropolitan Police,” Patel said. “The public rightly expects the behaviour of the police to be beyond reproach - standards must be raised.” Reuters, Bloomberg and Agence France-Presse