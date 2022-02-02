British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in talks with the Ukrainian President on Tuesday. He is weathering a political storm at home over the ‘partygate’ scandal. Photo: Handout via Reuters
UK’s Boris Johnson’s push to get back to work swamped by more party reports, while another Tory MP wants no confidence vote
- British Prime Minister held talks with Ukraine and revealed long-awaited plan to reduce UK inequality but ‘partygate’ is still hanging over him
- Now another Conservative MP submitting letter of no confidence in PM; 54 letters needed to trigger confidence vote, not known how many so far
Topic | Boris Johnson
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in talks with the Ukrainian President on Tuesday. He is weathering a political storm at home over the ‘partygate’ scandal. Photo: Handout via Reuters